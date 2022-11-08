Salem man charged with arson in Henry County

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Salem man was charged with arson in Henry County after deputies say he set a fire that damaged a barn.

James Cleere, 18, is charged with second-degree arson, a Class C felony.

The Salem Fire Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded about 2:26 a.m. Nov. 4, to a barn on fire at 1500 335th Street, Salem, Iowa, according to a media release. Other fire departments responded to assist as the fire spread to surrounding fields.

Deputies said the fire started again about 7:44 a.m. and the Salem Fire Department responded again.

The fire was suspicious, according to deputies. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and with the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office investigated.

