Warmer temperatures through Thursday

Getting MUCH colder for the weekend!
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Expect a mix of clouds and sun for election day with breezy SE winds and highs in the mid to upper 50s. A quick warm up will arrive Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the season changing cold front Thursday night. Highs will run in the mid to low 70s through Thursday before a rain arrives ahead of the front and then strong NW winds arrive Thursday night bringing a taste of winter. Highs on Friday afternoon will be in the 30s and 40s. This will likely be the start of a long stretch of well below normal temps that may last through Thanksgiving.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 59º. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 50º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 72º.

Mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday
