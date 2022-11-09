2022 holiday season at Isabel Bloom

Isabel Bloom for 2022 holiday season
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The sculptures of Iowa artist, Isabel Bloom, are easily recognizable and continue to be a part of communicating a feeling, a thought, a sentiment, or even share a memory with a loved one.

That is why Isabel Bloom sculptures have become true treasures to give and to receive--especially during the holiday season.

Donna Young, Isabel Bloom, shows off some of the new and collectable Holiday Season 2022 seasonal sculpture. Among the collectible choices are the Angel Poinsettia 2022, Nativity scene sculptures, wonderful (and giftable) ornaments to suit all tastes, and so much more.

A purchase of $60 or more also includes a free promotional gift sculpture.

Visit Isabel Bloom’s fully decked-out showroom now filled with Christmas spirit at 736 Federal Street, Suite 2100, Davenport.

There are four ways to shop: in store, curbside pick up, local delivery, or Fed Ex shipping.

For more information, visit Isabel Bloom (website) or call 563-324-5135 or 800-273-5436.

