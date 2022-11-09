Darren Hart elected Rock Island County Sheriff

Darren Hart was elected Rock Island County Sheriff.
Darren Hart was elected Rock Island County Sheriff.(KWQC/Darren Hart Campaign)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) -Democrat Darren Hart won the election for Rock Island County Sheriff, beating Republican Patrick Moody.

According to unofficial results from the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office, Hart got 25,591 votes at 54% and Moody 22,085 votes with 46% as of Tuesday night.

Hart has served as a Rock Island Island County deputy since 1997, according to his campaign website. He started as a police officer with the City of Rock Island in 1993.

Hart lives in Hampton, the town he grew up in, with his wife of 28 years and daughter, his campaign website says.

According to Hart’s campaign website, he pledges to do the following as county sheriff:

  • Invest in initiatives to increase community access of services provided by the Sheriff’s Office.
  • Dedicate necessary resources focused on decreasing community crime trends.
  • Build further community partnerships by increasing social service activities.
  • Develop programs aimed to reduce recidivism and person’s incarcerated.
  • Explore a collaboration of county services to achieve efficiencies both internally and externally.
  • Maintain a conservative fiscal management approach of all expenditures.
  • Provide accountability and transparency of all Sheriff’s Office operations.
  • Maintain safe, secure and efficiently operated correctional facility.
  • Work with Rock Island County stakeholders to bring about judicial efficiencies.
  • Maintain all Sheriff’s Office facilities at a high level of operation.
  • Increase qualified hiring and retention of Sheriff’s Office employees.
  • Empower employees and provide additional training and education opportunities.

Hart met with KWQC to talk about his campaign, find his answers, here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline police responded to the intersection of 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash...
Deputies: Woman dead, 2 injured after single-vehicle crash in East Moline
East Moline police responded to the intersection of 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash...
Coroner releases name of woman killed in East Moline crash
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Police lights road
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

Kelly Cunningham elected Scott County Attorney
Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican representing Iowa's Second Congressional District.
Hinson takes Iowa’s Second District, defeats Mathis
Republican Jack Harlan won the election for Knox County Sheriff, beating Democrat James...
Jack Harlan elected Knox County Sheriff
Decision 2022 KWQC
Iowa voters add gun rights to state constitution
Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Miller-Meeks returning to Congress after First District win