Darren Hart elected Rock Island County Sheriff

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) -Democrat Darren Hart won the election for Rock Island County Sheriff, beating Republican Patrick Moody.

According to unofficial results from the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office, Hart got 25,591 votes at 54% and Moody 22,085 votes with 46% as of Tuesday night.

Hart has served as a Rock Island Island County deputy since 1997, according to his campaign website. He started as a police officer with the City of Rock Island in 1993.

Hart lives in Hampton, the town he grew up in, with his wife of 28 years and daughter, his campaign website says.

According to Hart’s campaign website, he pledges to do the following as county sheriff:

Invest in initiatives to increase community access of services provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

Dedicate necessary resources focused on decreasing community crime trends.

Build further community partnerships by increasing social service activities.

Develop programs aimed to reduce recidivism and person’s incarcerated.

Explore a collaboration of county services to achieve efficiencies both internally and externally.

Maintain a conservative fiscal management approach of all expenditures.

Provide accountability and transparency of all Sheriff’s Office operations.

Maintain safe, secure and efficiently operated correctional facility.

Work with Rock Island County stakeholders to bring about judicial efficiencies.

Maintain all Sheriff’s Office facilities at a high level of operation.

Increase qualified hiring and retention of Sheriff’s Office employees.

Empower employees and provide additional training and education opportunities.

Hart met with KWQC to talk about his campaign, find his answers, here.

