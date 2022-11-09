High Strung by 3M

High Strung by 3M
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mindy Matthews, High Strung by 3M, shows off her artwork and kits--both perfect for gift giving for all ages.

Matthews originally started doing this art form as a therapy after cancer surgery. Now her creations are available at three stores in the Quad Cities.

Follow High Strung by 3M on Facebook here or contact the business at m.mchurch@hotmail.com or 563-726-2925.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline police responded to the intersection of 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash...
Coroner releases name of woman killed in East Moline crash
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
East Moline police responded to the intersection of 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash...
Deputies: Woman dead, 2 injured after single-vehicle crash in East Moline
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Decision 2022

Latest News

Level II Fitness
State-of-the-art fitness club at TBK Sports Complex to expand
Strong start breakfast ideas
Start your day strong
Isabel Bloom
2022 holiday season at Isabel Bloom
Sprinkle & Spoon
Sprinkle & Spoon for allergy-friendly treats