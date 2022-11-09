Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy.

Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building a $2 billion surplus even as she pushed through tax cuts.

Reynolds was appointed governor in 2017 and narrowly won her first full term a year later, but her run for reelection never seemed in doubt.

Polling for months had shown that Reynolds was strongly favored over DeJear, a Des Moines small business owner. DeJear was seeking to be the nation’s first Black woman elected as governor.

