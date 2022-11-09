Iowa Republican Grassley elected to 8th U.S. Senate term

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley was elected to an eighth term, defeating Democrat Michael Franken and putting himself in position to be the Senate’s most senior member.

Grassley beat the retired Navy admiral on Tuesday after a race that was more competitive than the typically easy victories the veteran Republican has achieved since first being elected to the Senate in 1980.

Franken has campaigned aggressively for months in each of Iowa’s 99 counties and portrayed Grassley as served too long. Grassley has promoted his seniority and cast Franken as too liberal.

