Iowa voters add gun rights to state constitution

Decision 2022 KWQC
Decision 2022 KWQC(KWQC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowans have voted to add a right to keep and bear arms into the state constitution, a move that will make it more difficult to pass gun restrictions and easier to strike down existing gun laws.

By approving the constitutional amendment Tuesday, Iowa joins Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language that requires courts to use what’s called strict scrutiny when considering gun restrictions.

That standard will make it very difficult for courts to uphold limits on gun possession, ownership or use, such as future efforts to require more extensive background checks or outlaw some kinds of firearms.

