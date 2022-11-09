Jack Harlan elected Knox County Sheriff

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Republican Jack Harlan won the election for Knox County Sheriff, beating Democrat James Robertson.

According to unofficial results from the Knox County Clerk’s Office, Harlan got 5,752 votes at 67% and Robertson got 2,783 votes with 33% as of Tuesday night. The Galesburg Election Commission reported Harlan got 4,345 votes with 50 % and Robertson got 4,376 votes with 50%.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.