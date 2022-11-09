Kelly Cunningham elected Scott County Attorney

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Republican Kelly Cunningham was elected as Scott County Attorney, beating Democrat Caleb Copley.

According to unofficial results from the Scott County Auditor’s Office, Cunningham got 33,162 votes at 53% and Copley got 28,871 votes at 47% as of Tuesday night.

Cunningham has served as the first assistant for the Muscatine County Attorney’s Office.

“Having worked in the field of prosecution for 32 years, I have seen it all and I have done it all,” Cunningham said in a sit down with KWQC. “And because I’ve been that prosecutor who has always gone into the courtroom and tried cases, I am very, very experienced in dealing with the various nuances that are brought to the table, no matter what the nature of the criminal activity is. I’ve got expertise in the area of drug prosecutions, that’s an area that does require specific expertise. I’ve got expertise in the area of gang crimes, that, again, is an area that requires special expertise. I’ve got expertise in the area of sex abuse cases, particularly child sex abuse cases, which is yet another area that requires expertise. You know, I’ve handled homicide cases, I’ve handled extremely complicated, white collar crimes, frauds, you name it, I have done it all.”

