Near record highs ahead of a strong cold front

Getting MUCH colder for the weekend!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:16 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After we walk out a few light showers this morning skies will clear and south winds will increase to help boost temps into the 70s in our area today.  Most areas will come up just shy of records today, but we all will make a run at record highs on Thursday before a strong front arrives in the afternoon.  Showers and storms will be likely Thursday afternoon with some producing some gusty winds just west of our viewing area.  You will know when the front comes through as temps will drop quickly as NW winds arrive.  Highs will only be in the 30s the rest of the week and well below normal temps are here to stay through next week.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High: 74º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 60º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny/PM storms. High: 74º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline police responded to the intersection of 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash...
Coroner releases name of woman killed in East Moline crash
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
East Moline police responded to the intersection of 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash...
Deputies: Woman dead, 2 injured after single-vehicle crash in East Moline
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Kim Reynolds
Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warmer temperatures through Thursday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mild temperatures toward the middle of the week
Season changing front arrives Thursday evening
Mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday
Mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday