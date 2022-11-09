Near record highs ahead of a strong cold front

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After we walk out a few light showers this morning skies will clear and south winds will increase to help boost temps into the 70s in our area today. Most areas will come up just shy of records today, but we all will make a run at record highs on Thursday before a strong front arrives in the afternoon. Showers and storms will be likely Thursday afternoon with some producing some gusty winds just west of our viewing area. You will know when the front comes through as temps will drop quickly as NW winds arrive. Highs will only be in the 30s the rest of the week and well below normal temps are here to stay through next week.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High: 74º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 60º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny/PM storms. High: 74º.

