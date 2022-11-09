Paustin, Maxwell, Dickson elected Scott County Board of Supervisors

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:27 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Republicans Ross Paustin, John Maxwell and Jean Dickson were elected Scott County Board of Supervisors, defeating Democrats Jazmin Newton, Brinson Kinzer and Joseph C. Miller.

According to unofficial results from the Scott County Auditor’s Office, Paustin got 31,737 votes, at 18%, Maxwell got 31,288 votes at 18%, Dickson got 30,513 votes at 17%, Newton got 28,415 votes at 16%, Kinzer got 27,377 votes at 16% and Miller got 26,089 voters at 15% as of Tuesday night.

Scott County Board of Supervisors candidates

