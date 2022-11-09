Second highest turnout in Iowa history for midterm election, Secretary Pate says

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa’s unofficial turnout for the November 2022 general election was the second highest in state history for a midterm, according to Secretary of State Paul Pate.

More than 1,220,000 Iowans voted, according to Pate. The all-time high for an Iowa midterm election was 1,329,930, set in 2018.

“My thanks to Iowans from every corner of the state who made their voices heard by voting,” Secretary Pate said. “I also want to thank the poll workers and county election officials across Iowa for their hard work and dedication. However, our work is not finished.”

Post-election audits will be done in every county at randomly selected precincts to help ensure the integrity of the vote, Pate said.

According to Secretary Pate, his office ordered a second race to hand count audits in every county, which will check that the numbers match the totals reported by the ballot tabulators. The gubernatorial race and constitutional amendment ballot measure will be audited.

“Post-election audits add another layer of integrity to the election process,” Pate said. “I want all Iowans to know their vote counts, and it will be counted correctly.”

All election results are unofficial until canvassing is complete, and results are certified, Pate said. The deadline is Dec. 5.

Unofficial totals are available at sos.iowa.gov.

