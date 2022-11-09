State-of-the-art fitness club at TBK Sports Complex to expand

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -If you are looking to improve overall health and wellness, a new full-service, high-end fitness center at the TBK Sports Complex will not disappoint.

Linda Wood, Level II Fitness Club Manager and Marc Haynes Operations Director, discuss the equipment, amenities, trainers, and certified staff available to support and encourage anyone on a fitness journey at Level II Fitness Club located at 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf.

Wood and Haynes also highlight a planned expansion and share renderings of what the facility will look like in the future. It is estimated that all the work should be completed by May 2023.

Viewers are also invited to take part in the free “Turkey Burn”, a community workout event on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24 at 8 a.m. on the indoor turf at the TBK Sports Complex. It is open to family members ages 12 and up.

Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to benefit area food banks via Churches United of the Quad Cities area. To learn more about the event and sign the waiver in advance, click here.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.tbkbanksportscomplex.com/level-ii-fitness/ or call 563-723-7529.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.