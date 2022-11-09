US Sen. Duckworth defeats Chicago-area lawyer, wins 2nd term

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won reelection Tuesday in Illinois against political newcomer Kathy Salvi. Duckworth is a first-term incumbent and was favored in the race after serving in Congress for nearly a decade.

The 54-year-old Iraq War veteran lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down in 2004. She became the first senator to give birth while in office in April 2018.

Salvi is a Chicago-area personal injury lawyer who edged out six competitors to win the Republican primary. The 63-year-old campaigned as an alternative for voters looking for a change from soaring prices and high crime rates.

