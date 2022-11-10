11th annual Quad Cities Caregiver Conference to be held Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -November is National Family Caregivers Month. There are more than 11 million family caregivers in the U.S., and nearly half of these caregivers provide help to someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

In Iowa and Illinois, there are nearly 500,000 caregivers who provided over 500 million hours of unpaid care valued at nearly $1 trillion.

Megan Pederson, Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter, and Mike Matthews, Milestones Area Agency on Aging, talk about the observation and the resources available to families dealing with this issue.

The 11th annual Quad Cities Caregivers Conference will be held on Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 East Kimberly Road, Davenport.

For more information, call 855-410-6222 or visit online: milestonesaaa.org/qccaregiverconference.

