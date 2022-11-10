11th annual Quad Cities Caregiver Conference to be held Saturday

11th annual Caregiver Conference set for Nov. 12
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -November is National Family Caregivers Month. There are more than 11 million family caregivers in the U.S., and nearly half of these caregivers provide help to someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

In Iowa and Illinois, there are nearly 500,000 caregivers who provided over 500 million hours of unpaid care valued at nearly $1 trillion.

Megan Pederson, Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter, and Mike Matthews, Milestones Area Agency on Aging, talk about the observation and the resources available to families dealing with this issue.

The 11th annual Quad Cities Caregivers Conference will be held on Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 East Kimberly Road, Davenport.

For more information, call 855-410-6222 or visit online: milestonesaaa.org/qccaregiverconference.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
Esther Joy King conceded the 17th Congressional District race to Eric Sorensen Wednesday morning.
King concedes Illinois 17th Congressional District race to Sorensen
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
East Moline police responded to the intersection of 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash...
Coroner releases name of woman killed in East Moline crash
A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.
Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $3 million prize

Latest News

C & S Antique Mall visits PSL
C & S Antique Mall
Olathea Creek Vineyard and Winery, LeClaire, IA
Olathea Creek Vineyard & Winery
Impact Nutrition beverages
Impact Nutrition
Christmas Cottage items on set
Christmas Cottage in Davenport opens for the season on Friday