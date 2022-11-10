$1M grant awarded to help expand supportive housing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Humility Homes & Services and the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services received a $1 million grant to expand their Pay for Success Model of Supportive Housing program, which helps clients experiencing chronic substance abuse, and are in and out of the judicial system.

“Supportive living essentially means that the person needs more support in order to be successful on their own,” said Ashley Velez, executive director at Humility Homes & Services. “We’ll have the apartment or house in our name, and they’ll receive a service coordinator, along with their probation officer, and the parole officer will be working on whatever it is for them to move on their own.”

The program is meant to last three years, and help 40 people each year. It will cover Iowa Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, and Scott counties.

“This is another piece to the Quad Cities Housing Council’s 10-year solution to address the lack of affordable housing in the Quad Cities,” Velez said.

For volunteer Ricky Peed, Humility Homes & Services has played a pivotal role in his life.

“Going from the streets, and being put into a supportive housing program changed my life because it gave me a purpose and reason to wake up, and something to look forward to doing all day instead of walking around and doing nothing,” Peed said. “It changed my life profoundly. Housing is a human right. Everyone should have a safe place to live, bathe, and sleep.”

A program that helps transform lives.

“We’re coming from the gutter, and now here we are now. So, I’m a living testimony to what the program has to offer me,” said Stephaun Bloch, Humility Homes & Services volunteer. “Therefore, it is a life-changing thing if you get involved.”

Humility Homes & Services is still finalizing its application and referral process.

Velez said the intention of the program is for individuals to learn skills such as paying bills, budgeting, and lowering the chances of recidivism .

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.