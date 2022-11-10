Brick & Motor Boutique’s new holiday pop-up

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Lauren Corwin and Haley Walker, owners of Brick and Motor Boutique, enthusiastically discuss some exciting holiday season plans for their business.

There will be a new pop-up boutique space for the months of November and December at 1629 2nd Avenue, Rock Island. This space will feature new fall and holiday arrivals along with collabs with other local businesses.

This storefront will be open every Friday 12-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for the rest of the year.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.brickandmotorboutique.com/, call 309-798-8014, or email brickandmotorboutique@gmail.com.

