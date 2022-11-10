Brick & Motor Boutique’s new holiday pop-up

Brick & Motor Boutique holiday pop-up location
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Lauren Corwin and Haley Walker, owners of Brick and Motor Boutique, enthusiastically discuss some exciting holiday season plans for their business.

There will be a new pop-up boutique space for the months of November and December at 1629 2nd Avenue, Rock Island. This space will feature new fall and holiday arrivals along with collabs with other local businesses.

This storefront will be open every Friday 12-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for the rest of the year.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.brickandmotorboutique.com/, call 309-798-8014, or email brickandmotorboutique@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Esther Joy King conceded the 17th Congressional District race to Eric Sorensen Wednesday morning.
King concedes Illinois 17th Congressional District race to Sorensen
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
East Moline police responded to the intersection of 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash...
Coroner releases name of woman killed in East Moline crash
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.
Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $3 million prize

Latest News

Snow Road-eo
Rock Island Public Works Department holds ‘Snow Road-eo’
Curbside Caffeine
Curbside Caffeine
Festival of Trees at Ohnward Fine Arts Center
Maquoketa’s Ohnward Fine Arts Center to launch ‘Festival of Trees’ on Saturday
Quad City Arts call out for artist for exhibitions
Quad City Arts announces exhibit opportunities for artists