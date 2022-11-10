C & S Antique Mall

A Christmas Open House is planned for Nov. 19-20.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -C & S Antique Mall offers two levels and over 55 dealers with a wide range of furniture, collectibles, and unique gifts.

Cindy Hancock discusses the business located at 705 West Main Street, Geneseo, IL, and invites viewers to the upcoming Christmas Open House event to be held Nov. 19-20.

For more information, visit https://www.csantiquemall.com/ or call 309-944-9700.

