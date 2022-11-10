Christmas Cottage in Davenport opens for the season on Friday

The seasonal store will be open for ten days only--Nov. 11 through 20
Christmas Cottage set to be open Nov. 11-20
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Christmas Cottage, a unique holiday boutique featuring the beautiful works from over 48 local artisans at a new location--4040 East 53rd Street in Davenport’s Northridge Shopping Center--is set to open for the season on Friday, Nov. 11.

The retail space---which will only be open for JUST 10 DAYS--always has free admission and offers personalization services for customized ornaments and gifts for every member of the family.

Guest Traci Leff talks about the 45-year tradition of the Christmas Cottage and informs the audience about all the fun and exciting events planned that get underway on opening day, Friday, Nov. 11. There will be door prize giveaways and more.

Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristmasCottageDavenportIowa/ or call 309-644-2478.

