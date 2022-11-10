Davenport host Veterans Day Parade Friday

The City of Davenport will host a Veterans Day Parade at 10 a.m. Friday.
The City of Davenport will host a Veterans Day Parade at 10 a.m. Friday.(KWQC/City of Davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rain or since, no matter how cold, people can watch vets march to honor those who have served in the military during the Veterans Day Parade.

The parade will start at the intersection of Fourth Street and Western Avenue. The parade will go south on Western Avenue turn left onto Second Street, then left on Main Street and finally left on Fourth ending back at the intersection of Fourth Street and Western Avenue.

Western Avenue will be closed between Fourth and Fifth streets from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for staging. The parade route will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m.

Davenport police are asking drivers to find an alternate route and allow a few extra minutes to reach their destination.

