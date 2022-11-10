Humane Society of Scott County waives adoption fee to free up space

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County is at full capacity again for both dogs and cats. So for the month of November, they’ve got a special promotion to help all those furry friends find their forever homes.

Dogs over 40 lbs and cats over 5 lbs qualify for a waiver that drops the adoption fee for adopting these animals.

Development Coordinator Humane Society of Scott County Celina Rippel says they’re incredibly over capacity.

“We’ve got cats and dogs lining our hallways,” Rippel said. “We’ve got them in our offices. I have a dog in my office right now, a stray dog that came in earlier today. So we are super super full. So you know in hopes that this event will hopefully clear out some of those wire pop up crates and we can get back to our normal capacity.”

Several dogs came out to play and go on walks, proving their ready to go to their forever homes.

“If people are looking to add another furry friend to their family, now would be a great time to do that,” Rippel said. “Come out. See we have over 90 animals available for adoption, dogs and cats. So if you are interested, we’ve got lots that could be a good fit for your home.”

Dogs aren’t the only ones taking over the facility. They’ve got over one hundred cats that are available too.

“We have a lot. We probably have again over 20 pop up kennels just for cats. And we have over 150 cats or kittens in foster care as well right now.”

The Humane Society is counting on folks in the Quad Cities to help while they are sitting at over capacity.

“If you can’t bring any animals into your home right now you can always donate we’re always in need of blankets. Right now we really need some wet dog food and wet cat and kitten food. Those are always a need for us.”

For more information on adopting or donating, visit hssc.us.

