Keeping youth baseball pitchers safe; what parents should know

Families gather for East Youth Baseball Major Tournament despite high temperatures
Families gather for East Youth Baseball Major Tournament despite high temperatures(14 News)
By Joey Donia
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As youth baseball pitchers begin training for spring seasons, a doctor of Physical Therapy in the Quad Cities is encouraging parents and coaches to be cautious to avoid overuse which can lead to serious injury.

Dr. Kyle Merton of Rock Valley Physical Therapy is a former Division I baseball pitcher. One of Merton’s many specialties is throwing mechanics and working to prevent overuse when it comes to young arms.

After years of research showing that high pitch counts, pitching too frequently, and pitching while fatigued are significant factors in the rise of pitching injuries to youth, Little League Baseball and USA Baseball took action. They consulted with many experts in the field of throwing injuries, including the noted surgeon Dr. James Andrews, to develop pitch count rules to protect youth from overuse.

“One of the big things we talk about nowadays with athletes is offseason rest I mean they find more and more these days, kids are specializing too soon, which at this age with the growth plates being open, that can put a lot of unwanted stress to these bones and joints” said Mertens.

According to the American Journal of Sports Medicine, risk factors for pitching overuse include pitching too many innings, playing for multiple teams, playing in showcases, continuing to throw despite fatigue and playing more than 8 months in a year.

“There are four big components that we look for in taking a subject of history, one is the athlete playing on multiple teams? Two if he is a pitcher, is he throwing more than a hundred innings per year, three are they playing more than 8 months out of the year, a lot of the well known surgeons are saying there’s got to be two to three months out of the year where you’re not picking up a ball and throwing. That doesn’t neccessarily mean that you go sit on a couch and become a potato but getting out there and being active in another sport or another activity and develop those surrounding muscles and then paying attention to fatique, knowing when to stop” said Mertens.

Dr. Mertens works with patients at the brand new Rock Valley Physical Therapy location in Davenport off 53rd Street.

Pitch Smart is a joint initiative between MLB and USA Baseball that provides a series of practical, age-appropriate guidelines to help parents, players, and coaches avoid overuse injuries and foster long, healthy careers for amateur players.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Esther Joy King conceded the 17th Congressional District race to Eric Sorensen Wednesday morning.
King concedes Illinois 17th Congressional District race to Sorensen
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
East Moline police responded to the intersection of 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash...
Coroner releases name of woman killed in East Moline crash
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.
Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $3 million prize

Latest News

Watch highlights from WACO's win over Newell-Fonda
WACO football team advances to State Championship with win over Newell-Fonda
Brock Harding and Owen Freeman are taking their talents to Iowa
Moline basketball stars Freeman and Harding sign with Iowa
Ava Schubert will play volleyball at Tennessee Tech
Assumption volleyball star Ava Schubert signs with Tennessee Tech
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon