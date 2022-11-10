Libertarian Party of Iowa earns major party status

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Libertarian Party of Iowa has earned major party status following Tuesday’s midterm elections.

It’s the first time in state history a gubernatorial campaign running as an independent, or third party, has reached this status.

It comes after Rick Stewart and his running mate Marco Battaglia’s campaign exceeded the two percent threshold to earn the status.

Major Party Status for the Libertarian Party of Iowa means Iowans can register as Libertarian and the party will have primary election access and inclusion in the Iowa Caucus.

