Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Who should be screened for the disease?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dr. Nicholas Yerkes, a thoracic surgeon with UnityPoint Health, says its important that people at-risk be screened for lung cancer. That includes current and past smokers, people exposed to radon, an people exposed to fumes and dust particles in the workplace. He explained the screening involves a low-dose CT scan that is quick and painless.

