Maquoketa’s Ohnward Fine Arts Center to launch ‘Festival of Trees’ on Saturday

The 18th annual festival will run Nov. 12 through Nov. 27
Ohnward Fine Arts Center Festival of Trees
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maquoketa, Iowa (KWQC) --Maquoketa has had their own version of “Festival of Trees” for eighteen years.

Richard Hall and Jan Mundt, Ohnward Fine Arts Center, highlight the 2022 event that will run Nov. 12-27 at 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa.

Admission is free to view the beautiful holiday creations. Proceeds from the silent auction of sponsored and donated OFAC trees and wreaths help to ensure that Ohnward Fine Arts Center’s 841-seat theatre will remain operational for future generations in the community.

Admission Free Admission to the Festival of Trees All the proceeds from the silent auction of sponsored and donated OFAC trees and wreaths help to ensure that the 841-seat theatre will remain operational for future generations.

For more information, visit the facility’s website at http://www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com or call 563-652-9815.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Esther Joy King conceded the 17th Congressional District race to Eric Sorensen Wednesday morning.
King concedes Illinois 17th Congressional District race to Sorensen
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
East Moline police responded to the intersection of 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash...
Coroner releases name of woman killed in East Moline crash
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.
Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $3 million prize

Latest News

Snow Road-eo
Rock Island Public Works Department holds ‘Snow Road-eo’
Curbside Caffeine
Curbside Caffeine
Quad City Arts call out for artist for exhibitions
Quad City Arts announces exhibit opportunities for artists
Brick & Motor Boutique
Brick & Motor Boutique’s new holiday pop-up