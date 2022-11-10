Maquoketa’s Ohnward Fine Arts Center to launch ‘Festival of Trees’ on Saturday

Maquoketa, Iowa (KWQC) --Maquoketa has had their own version of “Festival of Trees” for eighteen years.

Richard Hall and Jan Mundt, Ohnward Fine Arts Center, highlight the 2022 event that will run Nov. 12-27 at 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa.

Admission is free to view the beautiful holiday creations. Proceeds from the silent auction of sponsored and donated OFAC trees and wreaths help to ensure that Ohnward Fine Arts Center’s 841-seat theatre will remain operational for future generations in the community.

For more information, visit the facility’s website at http://www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com or call 563-652-9815.

