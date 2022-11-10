Meals for the Holiday Program kicks off Monday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is kicking off the Meals for the Holiday Program at 8 am Monday, November 14, 2022.

The program will be held at Moline City Hall, 619 16th Street, Moline, IL. Qualified Moline residents will receive $200 in Hy-vee vouchers to help with gas and food purchases.

Recipients will also receive a 5% discount on the voucher purchase, but only if the voucher is used to purchase food. Only one set of vouchers is allowed per Moline household.

For more information, or how to apply, click here.

