Mercado on Fifth unveils 3 murals to celebrate Hispanic culture on renovated building

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Mercado on Fifth unveiled three murals that celebrate Hispanic culture on its newly renovated building Thursday.

“We hope this mural inspires Hispanic cultural pride to the thousands of Latinos that call the Quad Cities home,” said Mercado President Maria Ontiveros. “The artwork is a gift to honor the community that has made Mercado on Fifth such a vibrant place to start the weekend.”

The mural is about 2,500 square feet and features a ballet folklorico dancer in a colorful gown, a field of marigold flowers and images inspired by Day of the Dead among other intricate details. Ontiveros said it pays homage to the organization’s history with a realistic portrait of Mercado on Fifth founder Bob Ontiveros. (KWQC)

Mercado on Fifth partnered with Chicago-based artist Czr Prz to create the murals at the new building off 4th Avenue, just south of the Vibrant Arena, according to Ontiveros. The artist and his team worked for a month to complete the project.

“We put a lot of trust into Czr to cover 3 sides of the building, and he did not let us down,” Ontiveros said. “The details are stunning.”

