Moline HS Art Club’s work on display for downtown ‘Holiday Hop’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As Downtown Moline is getting ready to host some holiday shoppers, a group of high school art students has been hard at work painting windows.

Moline High School art students will have their work front and center at the old JC Penney for the fifth annual “Holiday Hop”

Teachers Elizabeth Nache and Chelena Hennings Saberton along with about ten students at the Renew Moline building. Over the weekend the non-profit will host about 15 vendors for the shopping event.

Nache said it was a great way to get the students out of the classroom.

“I’m super passionate about what I do,” Nache said. “I am super thrilled that they’re able to, do something that they enjoy, and they’re passionate about as well. they see my excitement, and they get excited.”

Hennings Saberton said art club students planned all the work themselves.

“For them to go off on their own and say, ‘all right, figure out how to stylize the trees, the snowflakes,’ it’s really awesome for them to do their own artistic spin,” Hennings Saberton said. “For them to execute it is really awesome.”

Sophomore Jackie Figueroa Tavera painted the trees and help put on some of the final details for the mural. She said she didn’t expect to see her work downtown when she first joined the club.

“Normally we just draw on paper or just do fun activities,” Figueroa Tavera said. “Another time we [painted for] Dia de Los Muertos. Another time were just playing a game like drawing on people’s backs on paper and we had to guess what it was.”

During the planning process, well-known Quad City artist Atlanta Dawn popped in to talk about her technique.

“For the kids to see, hey, this is a job. This is something I could do with my skill and talent. It’s been awesome to have her as a mentor for this project,” Hennings Saberton said.

Before the event started, businesses already approached the art club to see if students could do work on their buildings.

Moline Centre’s Holiday hop starts Friday at 4 p.m. and runs through Saturday at 6 p.m.

