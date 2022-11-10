Police: Man arrested on drug, firearm charges in Rock Island

Deauntra L Clark, 33, is charged with the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons.(KWQC/Rock Island Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested and charged Thursday after police say they found drugs and a gun while executing a search warrant.

Deauntra L Clark, 33, is charged with the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons.

According to police in a media release, the Rock Island Police Department with the Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 800 block of 14th Street around 10:30 a.m Thursday.

Police said, they found and took about one ounce of crack cocaine and a handgun.

Clark was taken to the Rock Island County Jail and his held without bond, pending a court appearance, police said.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Metropolitan Enforcement Group at 309-799-8806 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

