Quad City Arts announces exhibit opportunities for artists

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Quad City Arts announces exhibition opportunities for visual artists.

Dawn Wolford-Metallo invites artists within a 250-mile radius of Rock Island to submit submit a proposal for a gallery exhibition during 2023-24.

Selected artists will be paired with one or two additional artists for a 2-month long exhibition taking place after September 2023 in one of our two large exhibit spaces. Cohesive bodies of work are highly desired. All media will be considered.

The entry fee is $10. The deadline: Jan. 8, 2023.For details and entry form, go to https://www.quadcityarts.com/opportunities.htm

There is also a call for art by artists of African descent. All artists of African descent residing within a 250-mile radius of the Quad Cities are invited to submit up to four artworks of any medium for a juried, group exhibition in Quad City Arts’ Rock Island Gallery from February 3-March 17, 2023.

There is NO entry fee. This exhibit includes an online gallery and sales opportunity at https://www.quadcityarts.com/rock-island-gallery.html

The show will be juried by a group of Quad Cities based African American artists, along with Azubuike Arts and Quad City Arts. There is NO entry fee. This exhibit includes an online gallery and sales opportunity at https://www.quadcityarts.com/rock-island-gallery.html

For more information, contact Dawn Wohlford-Metallo 309-793-1213 X108, or by email at dwmetallo@quadcityarts.com.

