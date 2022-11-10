Record warmth ahead of a strong cold front

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Record warmth is on the way ahead of a strong cold front. Highs will quickly reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon before showers and storms arrive. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds, but the severe threat looks to be higher to our west. Once the front moves through, temps will crash from the low 70s at 5pm to 40s by 9pm to 30s by midnight. Some lingering showers and wintry mix are likely through sunrise on Friday. Blustery conditions continue into Saturday which should lead to a few flurries at times and highs only in the 30s into early next week.

TODAY: Very warm/PM storms. High: 77º. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain and tumbling temps. Low: 31º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Blustery and cold. High: 37º.

