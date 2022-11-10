Registration needed to drive non-highway vehicles in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Falls Police say they are available to inspect non-highway vehicles and issue the registration required to drive in the city.

Officials say the city ordinance requires that non-highway vehicles go through an application and an inspection before registration is issued for it. The registration fee is $100 for the plate and sticker, and all registration bought this year or in 2023 is set to expire April 30, 2024.

Walk-in inspections are available at the Rock Falls Police Department on the following dates:

- Saturday, November 12th, 9:00am-Noon

- Monday, November 14th, Noon – 4:00pm

- Wednesday, November 16th, Noon – 4:00pm

- Saturday, November 19th, 9:00am-Noon

Appointments can also be scheduled outside of these initial times by calling 815-622-1140, option 3. Applications are available at the Rock Falls Police Department or online at the City of Rock Falls’ website.

