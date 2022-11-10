Robert Young Center Enrichment Center closed after water main break

Virtual appointments will still be open
UnityPoint Health
UnityPoint Health(KTIV)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Robert Young Center Enrichment Center closed Thursday after flood damage from a water main break, according to a media release.

The Robert Young Center Enrichment Center, 4622 Progress Drive, Davenport, closed its in-person care, services will continue and moved to virtual or over the phone. Support groups will continue to meet as scheduled virtually.

According to the release, patients with scheduled appointments have been notified.

