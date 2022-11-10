Rock Island Public Works Department holds ‘Snow Road-eo’

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Bragging rights were on the line as the Rock Island Public Works Department held its annual Snow Road-eo.

“The Snow Road-eo is kind of a warm-up of the upcoming snowing season, and gives drivers an opportunity to kind of start that muscle memory again,” said Luke Vanlandegen, municipal services superintendent. “Get back in the trucks, get the plows on. It’s a part of our training and getting everybody’s morale boosted for the upcoming snow season. We have a serpentine, and that is kind of testing the drivers’ maneuvering through cars. We have some tennis balls that they try to thread that needle so it’s just kind of awareness of the truck. The offset is meant to simulate getting in between parked cars, which is one of the more challenging parts of the course. Then we have some backing up.”

Bragging rights bring out an increase in competition.

“They’ll talk trash throughout the year, and the winner gets their name on a plaque. We kind of have a wall of champions, and everybody takes a whole lot of pride. We got roughly about 35 drivers that are competing, so if you are the top out of 35 you are pretty good,” Vanlandegen said.

In addition to an obstacle course, Snow Road-eo includes a written test and walk-around inspection of a public works vehicle.

“I am defending my title this year so everybody has been shooting for that since they started,” said James Jordan, a building maintenance engineer for the Rock Island Public Works Department. “I have a title to defend, and it’s just a friendly competition. For younger drivers, the biggest tip I have for them is just to take your time. Plow the streets like it’s the street that you live on.”

Snow Road-eo is both a combination of competition and bringing attention and road safety.

“Take your time, no one is in a hurry, and if you do see the snow trucks out there just give them their space,” Jordan said. “They’re trying to do a good job and clear the roads for you.”

The Snow Road-eo winner receives an extra day off from work.

