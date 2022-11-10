Scott County conducts post-election audit

Scott County conducts post-election audit
Scott County conducts post-election audit(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials at the Scott County Auditor’s office held their mandated post-election audit Thursday afternoon.

Each county in the state has to do an audit of one precinct, within each of the 99 counties.

The Iowa Secretary of State’s office chooses one or two races that are hand counted, and compares that to the machine county of the same ballots.

“Randomly they chose ‘B’, so Bettendorf-22 (B-22). And we are reviewing the race for Governor and the Public Measure #1. So it will be a couple hours to get through it, if not a little bit longer, but we have a good group so they will do very well,” said Kerri Tompkins, Scott County Auditor.

More than 900 ballots were checked in the audit.

The Scott County’s Auditor’s Office said the hand counted results confirmed the vote totals for each candidate were the same totals counted by machine on Election Day.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Esther Joy King conceded the 17th Congressional District race to Eric Sorensen Wednesday morning.
King concedes Illinois 17th Congressional District race to Sorensen
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
East Moline police responded to the intersection of 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash...
Coroner releases name of woman killed in East Moline crash
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.
Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $3 million prize

Latest News

Illinois United States Representative District 17 Candidate: Eric Sorensen
Illinois elects Democrat Eric Sorensen to US House seat
The Libertarian Party of Iowa has earned major party status following Tuesday’s midterm...
Libertarian Party of Iowa earns major party status
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms
Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton speak with reporters in Chicago on Nov. 9,...
Four more years: Pritzker, Stratton celebrate re-election and talk about goals