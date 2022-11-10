Scott County conducts post-election audit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials at the Scott County Auditor’s office held their mandated post-election audit Thursday afternoon.

Each county in the state has to do an audit of one precinct, within each of the 99 counties.

The Iowa Secretary of State’s office chooses one or two races that are hand counted, and compares that to the machine county of the same ballots.

“Randomly they chose ‘B’, so Bettendorf-22 (B-22). And we are reviewing the race for Governor and the Public Measure #1. So it will be a couple hours to get through it, if not a little bit longer, but we have a good group so they will do very well,” said Kerri Tompkins, Scott County Auditor.

More than 900 ballots were checked in the audit.

The Scott County’s Auditor’s Office said the hand counted results confirmed the vote totals for each candidate were the same totals counted by machine on Election Day.

