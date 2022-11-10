Some incorrect ballots at one Davenport polling location, issue has been resolved

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 47 ballots at one Davenport polling location during the 2022 Election had the incorrect candidates.

According to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins, some ballots at the polling location were missing candidates in the Iowa House District 97 race, which was won by an overwhelming margin by Democrat Ken Croken, as well as State Senate District 49 where Democrat Cindy Winckler ran unopposed.

Tompkins says no votes from the invalid ballots were counted, as the scanning tabulator rejected them. The Auditor’s Office says they received guidance from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office and created new ballots with both Democratic and Republican observers to oversee the process.

Tompkins also added that her office would review training procedures for future elections.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.