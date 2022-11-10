WWII Veteran turning 100 in February

BETTENDORF, Ia. (KWQC) - A local World War two veteran is three months away from turning 100.

He was a Bombardier on the B17 aircraft during his time in the air corps.

“The major put his arm around me and said you’re in the air corps,” said Max Wilson, “and from that day on, until I was 23 years old, I was 18 then, I was in training or flying.”

Max Wilson, a Maquoketa native was stationed in Italy during World War two. At age ninety-nine, Max reflects on some of the living and working conditions at that time of war.

“We lived in a tent, runway was limestone the average person knows what limestone is,” said Wilson, “sometimes we get in the air you couldn’t see out of the windows or anything else because of mud and water.”

When asked about friendships with his fellow Corpman, his response was something you wouldn’t expect.

“We never got too close, because we would go out on a mission in the morning with eleven ships and come home with one, in other words those other ten guys were all either prisoners of war or dead,” said Wilson.

Wilson has one piece of advice for future flyers.

“If you want to fly, you’ve got to earn it, because they won’t give it to you,” said Wilson.

Wilson was drafted into the air corps in 1941 and flew 43 missions.

