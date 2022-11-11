Alleman students raise money, make cards for Sgt. William Lind

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Students at Alleman High School came together Friday to help out Alleman alum, Sergeant William Lind, as he continues his recovery after being assaulted on duty in October.

With a cash donation, students were able to wear their street clothes instead of their normal school uniform.

All money will be donated to Sgt. Lind’s family for medical bills.

Students and staff also made and signed get well cards and prayed for Sergeant Lind’s continued healing.

“We want to do everything we can to show that support and help someone that’s dear to hearts. A lot of people know him. We want to be able to show him that Alleman is a tight-knit kind of community that when anyone of our alums or current students; something happens to them in their lives, that Alleman community is going to be there and rally for them,” said Quentin Fonseca, a senior at Alleman High School.

“We ask them to come and support Officer Lind financially. Obviously we’re also praying for him. I think even more than the financial gift that they’re giving is we’re carrying Officer Lind on our hearts and praying for him. We just had a mass last week, offered for him. And we’re praying for him, and also his family and his friends,” said Sister M. Bernadette Morse, theology teacher at Alleman.

Students at Seton in Moline and Jordan Catholic School in Rock Island are also gathering donations and offering their prayers for the Lind family.

