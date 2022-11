ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Augustana College’s Global Lecture Series welcomes Arun Manilal Gandhi to Centennial Hall on Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. Gandhi is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

The title of the message is “By your side: the journey forward.”

To learn more, visit the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/503078735090228

