ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Nelly Cheboi, graduate of Augustana College, has been selected as a CNN Hero for her efforts upcycling old computers to open new worlds for young Kenyans.

To vote and support Cheboi to win the award, visit https://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/cnn.heroes/vote/10/.

