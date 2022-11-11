‘Common Chord: Music in the QC’ to air Sunday on TV6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Music is our universal language.

Tyson Danner, Common Chord, discusses the non-profit’s mission and invites the audience to watch the upcoming TV6 original special “Common Chord Music in the QC” that explores the power of music in our community.

Tune in to KWQC TV6 News this Sunday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m.

To learn how to support Common Chord, click HERE. The non-profit is located at 129 North Main Street, Davenport. For more information, call 563-326-1333.

