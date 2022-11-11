‘Common Chord: Music in the QC’ to air Sunday on TV6

‘Common Chord: Music in the QC’ to air Sunday on TV6
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Music is our universal language.

Tyson Danner, Common Chord, discusses the non-profit’s mission and invites the audience to watch the upcoming TV6 original special “Common Chord Music in the QC” that explores the power of music in our community.

Tune in to KWQC TV6 News this Sunday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m.

To learn how to support Common Chord, click HERE. The non-profit is located at 129 North Main Street, Davenport. For more information, call 563-326-1333.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Kendra Lee Curtis of Moline was arrested and...
Moline woman arrested, charged in fatal car crash
HARDY, Sam Hunt, Limp Bizkit to perform at Mississippi Valley Fair
Deauntra L Clark, 33, is charged with the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and...
Police: Man arrested on drug, firearm charges in Rock Island
Esther Joy King conceded the 17th Congressional District race to Eric Sorensen Wednesday morning.
King concedes Illinois 17th Congressional District race to Sorensen
Some incorrect ballots at one Davenport polling location, auditor says

Latest News

Tapestry Farms
Tapestry Farms
Arun Gandhi
Arun Gandhi lecture at Augustana
TechLit Africa
Augustana grad selected as finalist for CNN Hero of the Year
NEST Cafe QC to host Thanksgiving dinner
NEST Cafe Quad Cities to serve Thanksgiving dinner