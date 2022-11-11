Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools, which drew more than 4,400 responses.

“This survey was utilized as a planning survey for the district,” Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said, “It helps us at a fork in the road with which pathway we’re going to choose and its gonna, the board has made a commitment to utilize data and input from the community to move forward, so this is one of the very key components to that.”

The survey generated 4,409 total responses, approximately 78% of respondents lived in davenport, while 7% were blue grass residents.

The school board will vote on which schools will close in December, and these closures will take effect beginning in the fall of next school year.

