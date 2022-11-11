East Moline woman arrested, charged in fatal car crash

A 22-year-old woman from Moline was killed in the crash
East Moline police responded to the intersection of 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash...
East Moline police responded to the intersection of 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash Monday.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, ILL. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Sheriff deputies make an arrest connected to a deadly single-car crash that happened Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Kendra Lee Curtis of Moline was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Driving under the influence involving death or serious injury.

Deputies say Curtis was driving south on 19th Street at a high rate of speed and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll.

22-year-old Amia Weathers was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old man was in the backseat of the vehicle, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Curtis is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

A court date has not been announced.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Esther Joy King conceded the 17th Congressional District race to Eric Sorensen Wednesday morning.
King concedes Illinois 17th Congressional District race to Sorensen
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
East Moline police responded to the intersection of 19th Street and 27th Avenue for a crash...
Coroner releases name of woman killed in East Moline crash
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.
Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $3 million prize

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Much colder over the next few days!
The Davenport school district has results from a community survey on long-range building and...
Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools
Rock Island Public Works Department holds ‘Snow Road-eo’
Snow Road-eo
Rock Island Public Works Department holds ‘Snow Road-eo’