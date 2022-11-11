East Moline woman arrested, charged in fatal car crash

EAST MOLINE, ILL. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Sheriff deputies make an arrest connected to a deadly single-car crash that happened Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Kendra Lee Curtis of Moline was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Driving under the influence involving death or serious injury.

Deputies say Curtis was driving south on 19th Street at a high rate of speed and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll.

22-year-old Amia Weathers was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old man was in the backseat of the vehicle, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Curtis is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

A court date has not been announced.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.