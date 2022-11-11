First Alert Day until 9AM for a few slick spots

Rain/snow wraps up by 9AM
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Cold air is quickly rushing in behind the last wave of rain.  This means freezing rain or a wintry mix will be possible briefly this morning leading to a few slick spots.  Iowa DOT was reporting snow/ice covered roads in the Iowa City area as of 3AM, thus it could be slick for localized areas for the morning commute.  Rain/snow will wrap up by 9AM for the entire area.  Clouds will linger today leading to highs only in the low 30s.  Flurries will be possible Saturday, but it won’t be enough to impact travel.  Well below normal temps highlight our weather into next week.

TODAY: Wintry mix this morning and cold. High: 33º. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold.  Low: 26º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Flurries. High: 36º.

