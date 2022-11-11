HARDY, Sam Hunt, Limp Bizkit to perform at Mississippi Valley Fair

(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - HARDY, Sam Hunt and Limp Bizkit are set to perform at the Mississippi Valley Fair, officials announced Friday.

Sam Hunt is scheduled to perform on Aug. 1, Limp Bizkit on Aug. 5 and HARDY on Aug. 6.

According to a Facebook post, Jimmie Allen is scheduled as a pre-fair concert on July 31.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and Sponsors this special pre-fair bonus concert is included with your 2023 fair fun card purchase as a thank you for your loyalty to the MVF over the years,” fair officials said in a Facebook post.

The last three days of the fair will be announced at a later date, according to fair officials.

The Mississippi Valley fair will be Aug. 1-6.

2023 Grandstand Line-up:

  • Monday, July 31: Pre-fair concert with Jimmie Allen
  • Tuesday, Aug. 1: Sam Hunt
  • Wednesday, Aug. 2 TBA
  • Thursday, Aug. 3 TBA
  • Friday, Aug 4 TBA
  • Saturday, Aug. 5 Limp Bizkit
  • Sunday, Aug. 6 HARDY

