NEST Cafe Quad Cities to serve Thanksgiving dinner

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -NEST Cafe Quad Cities invites all to the non-profit’s community Thanksgiving dinner to be held on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1524 4th Avenue, Rock Island.

Laura Mahn, NEST Cafe Quad Cities, asks that people RSVP if they wish to attend by calling 309-206-4012 or email nest.cafe.qc@gmail.com.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.nestcafeqc.org/.

