Quad Cities area schools break total meals raised record for Student Hunger Drive

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The Student Hunger Drive broke the total raised record for 2022, again.

Quad Cities area schools raised a total of 817,038 meals in the 2022 Student Hunger Drive, according to the River Bend Food Bank.

“THANK YOU to every student, advisor, business and neighbor who supported the Drive. Together, we’re building a hunger-free community!” River Bend Food Drive said in a media release.

