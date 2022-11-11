Quad Cities area schools break total meals raised record for Student Hunger Drive

Quad Cities area schools raised a total of 817,038 meals during the 2022 Student Hunger Drive.
Quad Cities area schools raised a total of 817,038 meals during the 2022 Student Hunger Drive.(River Bend Book Bank)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The Student Hunger Drive broke the total raised record for 2022, again.

Quad Cities area schools raised a total of 817,038 meals in the 2022 Student Hunger Drive, according to the River Bend Food Bank.

“THANK YOU to every student, advisor, business and neighbor who supported the Drive. Together, we’re building a hunger-free community!” River Bend Food Drive said in a media release.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Kendra Lee Curtis of Moline was arrested and...
Moline woman arrested, charged in fatal car crash
HARDY, Sam Hunt, Limp Bizkit to perform at Mississippi Valley Fair
Deauntra L Clark, 33, is charged with the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and...
Police: Man arrested on drug, firearm charges in Rock Island
Esther Joy King conceded the 17th Congressional District race to Eric Sorensen Wednesday morning.
King concedes Illinois 17th Congressional District race to Sorensen
Some incorrect ballots at one Davenport polling location, auditor says

Latest News

KWQC is honoring veterans in the community, as well as our own on Veterans Day.
KWQC Honors community veterans on Veterans Day
Cold today
HARDY, Sam Hunt, Limp Bizkit to perform at Mississippi Valley Fair
Blustery Friday