DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tapestry Farms is a nonprofit urban farm system that invests in refugees in the Quad Cities.

Ann McGlynn discusses details about the mission and more.

To learn more about Tapestry Farms, visit https://www.tapestryfarms.org/ or call 563-370-0004. The mailing address is P.O. Box 2332, Davenport, IA.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.