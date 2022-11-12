Chilly weather continues

Another chance for snow next week.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Lingering snow showers will wrap up this evening and skies will temporarily clear overnight.  This means lows will be in the teens and 20s on Sunday morning, but winds won’t be as strong as the last few days so wind chills will be in the teens.  Clouds will increase throughout Sunday which should cap temps in the mid 30s again.  Monday will be our best chance to reach the 40s next week. A widespread light snow event looks to play out on Tuesday.  While it is too early for exact specifics, it appears an inch or more may be likely in our area.  Well below normal temps will continue through next week.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing.  Low: 21º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing cloudiness. High: 36º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 40º.

